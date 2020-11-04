The sentencing of a man who set fire to his home where his pregnant tenant lived after she rejected his sexual advances was delayed Wednesday after it was found he had prior qualifying strike offenses.
It was alleged and found true that Daniel Moler had prior qualifying strike offenses, which, if applied at sentencing, would yield a higher sentence, according to Joseph Kinzel, spokesman for the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. Moler was found guilty in October of arson of an inhabited structure with the use of an accelerant, sexual battery and criminal threats.
Moler’s defense filed a motion asking the court to strike the prior convictions in imposing the sentence. Prosecutors filed an opposition, and the defense Wednesday asked for more time to respond to their opposition, which the court permitted.
Sentencing is now set for Nov. 16 in Department 3 of Kern County Superior Court.
On the night of March 13, 2018, Moler repeatedly went into a room in his east Bakersfield home that he rented to a 24-year-old pregnant tenant and sexually harassed her over a period of three hours, according to the DA’s office. Despite her rejection, Moler touched private areas of her body, exposed himself and offered her money to touch him.
After Moler’s wife kicked him out of the house, he poured charcoal lighter fluid in his bedroom, lit it on fire and fled. The tenant was inside her room unaware the house was on fire until Moler’s wife, who had been next door, returned home and alerted her. They were both able to escape without injury, the DA’s office said.
When Moler was arrested two days later, investigators observed the hairs on the back of his hands had burned off, prosecutors said. Investigators also determined that Moler’s claims that the fire was accidental and that he encouraged his wife to call 911 to report the fire were false.