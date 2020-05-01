The Kern Secret Witness is offering up to $5,000 rewards for information leading to the location and arrest of two suspects with active arrests warrants for murder.
One of the suspects, Xsabier Molina, has an active warrant for the murder of Nathaniel Valderrama, which occurred Aug. 5, 2017, according to a Bakersfield Police Department poster.
Those with pertinent information are asked to call Det. James Jones at 326-3555 or BPD at 327-7111.
Another suspect, Anthony English, has an active warrant for the murder of Aaron Porter, which occurred Feb. 2, 2019, in the 7400 block of District Boulevard, according to a BPD poster.
Those with pertinent information are asked to call Det. Keith Cason at 326-3868 or BPD at 327-7111.
Members of the public who see the two suspects are asked to call 911.
The Secret Witness number is 322-4040.
