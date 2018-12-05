The Secret Witness program is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for the killing of a Bakersfield man four years ago.
The reward is being offered in connection with the death of Matthew Odom, 28, who was found stabbed in the front yard of a northwest Bakersfield home the morning of Sept. 15, 2014. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
