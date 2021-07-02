You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Secret Witness offering reward for information in death of 12-year-old girl

Ahmaya Alexander.png

Kern Secret Witness is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the murder investigation of 12-year-old Ahmaya Alexander.

 Courtesy of BPD

Kern Secret Witness is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the murder investigation of 12-year-old Ahmaya Alexander.

Bakersfield Police said the girl was killed May 21 in the 1000 block of L Street.

"The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for this tragedy," BPD said in a news release.

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Robert Woods at 661-326-3919 or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

Coronavirus Cases