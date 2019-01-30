Police have arrested a second person and are searching for a third in connection with trying to hide the corpse of a man who allegedly overdosed on drugs.
Kailee Morrison, 22, was arrested Monday, and investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for David Williams, 30, police said.
The two, along with the previously arrested Dennis Marroquin, 25, face charges including destruction of evidence and concealing an accidental death in the death of 21-year-old Joseph Lara, according to police.
Marroquin told police in court documents Lara died of a drug overdose at another location, and he and another person moved the body to the Hathaway Avenue residence where they burned and buried it in the backyard.
Marroquin is the brother of one of the residents at the Hathaway Avenue home, according to the documents. The residents contacted police Jan. 23 upon finding a toe in the backyard.
Williams is described as black, 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Williams' whereabouts is asked to call Detective Robles at 326-3953 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
