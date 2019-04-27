A second man has accused Monsignor Craig Harrison of sexual misconduct.
Teresa Dominguez, communications director for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno, said Saturday a young man contacted the diocese on Thursday alleging "inappropriate behavior."
The diocese requested the man contact Merced Police to report the incident, she said, and diocese officials plan to follow up with him in the coming days.
The diocese has been reporting matters to law enforcement in the community where the abuse took place. Harrison previously served at three churches in Merced prior to coming to Bakersfield in 1999.
ABC23 in Bakersfield has reported on its website that Merced Police Department said a man told authorities Friday that Harrison inappropriately touched him when he was a boy in 1988.
Merced Police Department told ABC23 it is conducting an investigation for misdemeanor sexual battery.
On Thursday, the diocese placed Harrison on paid leave for an allegation it received on April 12 from a man who said he was abused by Harrison as a minor at a church in Firebaugh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.