Kern County authorities are asking for the public's help in locating two children who were abducted by their mother last month.
The children, Zerenity and Anthony Coleman, were abducted Nov. 10 by their mother, Zachiah Pratt, who does not have custodial rights, according to the District Attorney's office.
The children are considered at risk and are believed to be in the Bakersfield or Shafter area, prosecutors said.
Zerenity is described as black, female, 21 months old, 3 feet 5 inches tall, 22 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. Anthony is black, 11 months old, 3 feet tall, 14 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Pratt is described as black, 21, 5-foot-7, 185 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the District Attorney's office Bureau of Investigation at 868-7603 or the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110.
