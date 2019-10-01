Stine Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon as the Bakersfield Police Department searched for suspects of a nearby residential burglary, according to the department.
Officers responded to the 2100 block of Canter Way in response to a reported residential burglary, according to a BPD report.
The suspects forced entry into at least two additional homes in an attempt to hide from officers, the report said, but police dogs helped officers find the suspects.
They were arrested on suspicion of residential burglary, resisting arrest and vandalism, according to the report.
BPD said the names of the suspects will not be released due to their age.
The suspects have been booked into Kern County Juvenile Hall, according to BPD.
