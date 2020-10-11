Nine people, including children, were found by a Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team after becoming lost during a church group camping trip in Tehachapi.
Deputies were called to Tehachapi Mountain Park, 17350 Water Canyon Road, at about 6 p.m. Saturday for a report of two 13-year-old girls who wandered off and got lost, according to a KCSO news release. Deputies found them and returned them to the campground about an hour later.
But during the incident, seven others, adults and children, searched for the girls in separate groups and became lost and disoriented. They relayed their location to deputies by GPS.
A Search and Rescue team at about 9:40 p.m. used off-road vehicles to locate the missing. One dehydrated woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance, KCSO reported.