A loaded sawed-off shotgun was seized after a deputy investigated a suspicious vehicle parked near a vacant residence, according to sheriff's officials.
Miguel Orozco, 47, was inside the vehicle parked in the 33000 block of Stockdale Highway, and the deputy learned he had a warrant out for his arrest, sheriff's officials said. Orozco was taken into custody.
A search of him and the vehicle turned up the shotgun, ammunition and drug paraphernalia, according to sheriff's officials.
