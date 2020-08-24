The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Friday that involved a Bakersfield man at 550 W. Tefft Street in Nipomo.
Scott Huffman, 42, of Bakersfield, was shot and killed.
At approximately 11:20 a.m., the SLO Sheriff’s Office said, it received numerous 911 calls involving an active shooter at the Vons shopping center in Nipomo. Deputies and California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to the scene, where the suspect was shooting multiple rounds at the Vons gas station convenience store, according to the SLO Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect then walked toward Tefft Street and continued firing multiple rounds toward businesses and at a Cal Fire truck that was traveling east.
The suspect made his way back to the convenience store he had previously shot at and re-entered. Once inside he continued firing multiple rounds from a semi-automatic handgun, according to the SLO Sheriff’s Office.
Responding officers arrived on scene and the suspect exited the store when the officer-involved shooting took place, the SLO Sheriff’s Office said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no injuries reported during the incident.
The Sheriff Office’s major crimes unit began an officer-involved shooting investigation with assistance from CHP and the FBI. At this point, a motive for the shooting is still being investigated, according to the SLO Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.