The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has adjusted its services amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the district’s Executive Director Samir Sheikh.
The district will close its offices to the public and encourages individuals to reach out by phone, email, fax, or traditional mail for service, according to Sheikh. The district added it's expanding telecommuting tools for employees and shifting all public meetings to online meetings and teleconferences.
The district will continue monitoring and delivering air quality information to the public, responding to complaints, working with businesses to fulfill their air quality needs, and keeping its vendors and grantees paid, according to the district in their release.
“We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation and adjust as necessary to meet the needs of our community,” Sheikh said in a release.
