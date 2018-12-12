The Kern County Sheriff's Office's Rural Crime Investigation Unit is encouraging the public to meet its detectives for coffee in Buttonwillow next week.
Detectives will be discussing their work — which involves the prevention and investigation of of farming, oilfield and livestock crimes — over coffee Tuesday at the Willow Ranch Restaurant at 27770 Lagoon Drive.
The event takes place from 9 to 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.