Despite Kern County being largely unaffected by the rotating power outages that have impacted the state, that could quickly change without warning.
“This is ordered by (the California Independent System Operator) and they’re ordering all California utilities to respond within 10 minutes to take a load off of the grid,” said Katie Allen, local marketing and communications manager for Pacific Gas and Electric, which serves much of Kern County. “That’s why we’re unable to notify customers in advance. Due to the nature of this type of emergency, it’s not possible to notify customers.”
Allen said the outages are expected to last about an hour in each circuit block that is selected. She explained that circuit blocks are mapped out to best fit their required reduction rate once they are given the order by CAISO.
“Due to rotational nature of the outages, an effort is made to make sure to minimize the impact on our customers, so there won’t be any back-to-back outages for customers in any multiday events like we’re experiencing now,” Allen said.
Additional energy load reductions are expected to continue statewide throughout the week with the potential for 3.3 million Californians to be without power for a period, according to Steve Berberich, president and CEO of CAISO.
On Monday, Berberich said that energy load reductions would begin at 3 p.m. at only 100MW, yet, if necessary, could peak at 4,400MW around 7 p.m., which is considered the “net peak” of energy consumption. A “Flex Alert” has been issued through Wednesday evening, making energy load reductions possible for each day.
“I know it’s going to be highly disruptive to people and I truly, truly wish we had other options at hand,” Berberich said. “We’re trying to get additional generation wherever we can get, even if it’s only five or 10MW.”
The rotating outages started Friday and Saturday evening when CAISO declared “level 3” emergencies. PG&E was ordered to reduce energy by 230MW throughout many central parts of the state, Allen said.
On Friday and Saturday, Southern California Edison initiated rotating outages throughout areas primarily in Los Angeles County and Orange County, according to David Song, public information officer for SoCal Edison.
“The only message that we can continue to pound is conservation,” Song said. “In the past you had a lot of creative options to find ways you could do that, but with people that have the luxury to stay home, that’s more difficult.”
Kern County put out informational material on social media Monday to alert the public about potential outages. In a tweet, the county recommended residents try to cut their power use from 3 to 10 p.m. by taking actions such as setting the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, avoiding the use of large appliances and cooling their homes to 72 degrees after 10 p.m.
“Our biggest concern is keeping the power on for our elderly neighbors and those who are dependent on medical devices,” the county said in its tweet.
As of Monday afternoon, CAISO reported its current demand was at about 45,000 megawatts and was expected to peak at around 47,000 megawatts. CAISO’s available capacity is 50,022 megawatts and Tuesday’s peak is estimated to reach 50,485, as of Monday afternoon. The grid operator said some outages could last two hours.
On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom penned a letter to Berberich, the California Public Utilities Commission and the California Energy Commission in which he expressed his concerns about the blackouts and demanded an investigation into the matter.
“These blackouts, which occurred without prior warning or enough time for preparation, are unacceptable and unbefitting of the nation’s largest and most innovative state,” Newsom said in his letter.
On Friday, Newsom signed an emergency proclamation to free up energy capacity and reduce the need for temporary energy service disruptions. The proclamation temporarily allows some energy users and utilities to use backup energy sources to relieve pressure on the grid during peak times during the energy emergency, according to Newsom’s office.
