A Rosamond man was arrested Monday evening after allegedly shooting at Kern County Sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers in the 3400 block of Leopard Court.
Benjamin Avalos, 38, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of attempted homicide on a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and other firearms-related charges, according to KCSO. No deputies were injured during the incident.
KCSO deputies and CHP officers were dispatched at 8 p.m. for a report of a subject shooting a firearm. When officers arrived, they heard gunshots coming from the residence.
They located Avalos in the driveway, who fired about three rounds from a handgun as deputies took cover.
Deputies continued to give Avalos commands and he eventually put down the firearm but continued being verbally aggressive, KCSO said. After using an electronic control device, deputies were able to arrest Avalos after a struggle.
Deputies located a loaded handgun and ammunition in the driveway and located multiple spent shell casings inside and outside of the residence, KCSO said. Deputies also recovered three handguns and two rifles from the residence.
