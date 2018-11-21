A rodent infestation has closed the downtown Bakersfield bakery Gimmee Some Sugar after health inspectors found a "gross amount of rodent droppings" in the facility, according to the county Public Health Department.
Inspectors reported the bakery was operating "with active vermin infestation," and rodent droppings were found in the kitchen and equipment/utensil storage areas, according to Public Health. The inspection report says the facility must be deep-cleaned and all food contact services sanitized.
Debris was found on floors and shelving units throughout the facility, including in refrigeration and freezer units, according to the report.
Gimmee Some Sugar received an inspection score of 68 percent. Anything under 75 results in the business being closed until violations are fixed.
The bakery is located at 2100 19th St.
