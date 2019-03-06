A rockslide closed Highway 178 early Wednesday at the mouth of the Kern River Canyon and the lanes are expected to remain closed for one to two days while crews remove boulders from the roadway.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the canyon was closed around 12:30 a.m. following a rockslide that left boulders in both lanes.
"There are multiple boulders on the roadway throughout the canyon and all the way up to the rockslide," according to the CHP. A bulldozer will be necessary to remove them.
