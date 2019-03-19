One of two robbery suspects shot March 14 by a Bakersfield police officer remains hospitalized in stable condition, police said Tuesday.
Also, the Bakersfield Police Department identified the officer who fired his gun as Sgt. Shane Shaff. A 17-year veteran of the department, Shaff has been placed on administrative leave pending a review by the Critical Incident Review Board.
The hospitalized suspect, a 17-year-old male, will be booked on suspicion of three counts of robbery and firearms violations, among other offenses, once released from the hospital, according to police.
The other suspect, Christopher Salazar, 20, has already been booked on the same offenses, police said.
The shooting occurred shortly after 9 p.m. following an armed robbery at La Villa restaurant in the 700 block of Planz Road, according to police. Shaff fired at the suspects when they were at the front of the business. The suspects then fled, and people inside the restaurant confirmed two men with guns had just committed a robbery.
Around 9:30 p.m., two people matching the suspects' description arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, according to police. Officers arrived and detained them.
