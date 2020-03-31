Ridgecrest Regional Hospital has implemented new measures to prepare for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients, the hospital said in a news release Tuesday.
The hospital has increased its bed capacity that includes four ICU beds that can be expanded to as many as 16, if needed. The hospital announced that it has 14 ventilators, including five that can be used on pediatric patients.
The hospital’s clinics will continue providing services but are now limiting in-person clinic visits and adopting telehealth visits, the hospital said. Providers will still see any patient with acute symptoms in person, according to the release.
“It is impossible to know if a surge will impact our community like other cities,” said Jim Suver, the hospital’s president and CEO. “As of today, at this time, we have two positive COVID-19 cases and are waiting on the results of many more tests to be completed.”
