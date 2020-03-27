Ridgecrest Regional Hospital confirmed Friday that a second person has tested positive for COVID-19 from a sample collected at the hospital, according to a news release from the hospital.
The hospital said that Kern County Public Health Services Department will be responsible for investigating this case to determine potential exposure sources and any contacts the patient may have had.
“We had expected this,” said Jim Suver, president and CEO of the hospital. “The hospital has been preparing for this event for weeks now and we are ready to do what is necessary to keep our community safe. We have adequate ICU beds and ventilators to care for our community at this time. Finally, we are reminding the community once again to continue following all of the recommended precautions.”
The hospital also announced that it will no longer continue to announce every confirmed test case from the hospital, but will keep the community informed of significant developments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.