Ridgecrest Regional Hospital has established drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at the back parking lot of the main hospital campus.
According to a news release from the hospital, patients must have some COVID-19 symptoms such as a fever over 100.4 degrees or higher, a cough, shortness of breath or flu like symptoms in order to be eligible for the virus test.
They then must text the word "SCREENING" to 833-RRH-4YOU, according to the hospital. The hospital’s nursing triage will call the patient back and conduct screening over the phone and schedule an appointment if they meet the criteria.
The text appointment screening service is currently operating seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
