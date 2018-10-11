A Kern County judge sentenced a Ridgecrest man to a life term in prison Wednesday for a robbery that occurred last year.
Judge Kenneth Green sentenced Robert Mickel Byas to 36 years to life, according to court records. Byas, 37, was found guilty last month of robbery, and has three prior robbery convictions as well as a conviction for assault with a firearm.
Byas confronted a 38-year-old victim walking in the 300 block of Wilson Road in Ridgecrest on July 27, 2017, according to prosecutors. He beat the victim and stole a backpack.
