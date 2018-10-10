A reward of up to $30,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those involved in the slaying of 84-year-old Delano grape grower Jakov Dulcich.
The Secret Witness program is offering the reward after the trial of alleged gunman Mariano Perez, 24, ended in a hung jury last month. Perez is scheduled to be retried in November.
Sheriff's officials say others were involved in Dulcich's killing and the investigation is ongoing.
Dulcich was shot dead the morning of April 11 in his SUV near the intersection of Woollomes Avenue and South Browning Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
