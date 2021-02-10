The reward for information leading to the identification of a driver of an a hit-and-run that killed a 65-year-old woman near Cal State Bakersfield in July is now $7,500, according to a news release.
Although the Bakersfield Police Department has finished its investigation and filed a report on the crash, no arrests have been made, the law firm Chain | Cohn | Stiles said in the release.
The law firm, along with the family of the woman who was killed, Deborah Ann Geneau, have increased the reward to $7,500 for the person who helps identify the driver of a 2013-2019 dark gray Nissan Sentra suspected of causing the crash.
According to the release, the vehicle had driver’s-side damage when it turned into the bike path parking area across from CSUB immediately after the collision, which occurred on Stockdale Highway, near Don Hart Drive.
“The family is also hoping any witnesses in the crash — or anyone who was able to take photos or videos — will come forward and provide police with any information they may have,” Chain | Cohn | Stiles said in the news release.
Anyone with information is asked to call 661-326-3967 or the Kern Secret Witness line at 661-326-4040.