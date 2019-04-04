A retrial date has been set for the woman suspected of killing J’s Place owner Ray Ingram.
After Michaele Bowers’ first trial recently ended in a hung jury, attorneys held a hearing on Thursday and decided on a retrial date of July 29. If convicted of the murder, Bowers, 51, could face a term of life in prison.
Bowers’ attorney, David A. Torres, said discussions are ongoing to see if the case can be settled without going to trial.
The case was determined to be a mistrial last month after a jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on whether Bowers committed first-degree murder in the shooting of Ingram, her well-known boyfriend, in February 2017.
During the trial, prosecutors argued that Bowers had intentionally shot and killed Ingram at their home in southwest Bakersfield after discovering that he was continuing to see a woman that he had previously had a child with.
Torries told the jury that his client had been abused by Ingram and that she had accidentally shot him after he threatened to kill her.
