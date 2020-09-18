The American Red Cross’ Central California Region made an alert on Friday to notify the community that they do not solicit donations by going door-to-door and that anyone who is doing so is not acting on the Red Cross’ behalf.
If someone would like to support the mission of the American Red Cross they can call 1-800-REDCROSS, visit redcross.org/donate or text “REDCROSS” to 90999, according to a news release.
“In some specific capacities, we partner with other organizations to help raise money for the Red Cross,” said the Red Cross in a news release. “If you have any questions on the validity of a fundraiser, please reach out.”
