Marion "Suge" Knight has been transferred to Wasco State Prison after being sentenced earlier this month to 28 years in prison for a hit-and-run that killed a man, according to TMZ.
The entertainment news outlet said Knight arrived at the prison on Tuesday. He is expected to go through several physical and mental exams and have his records reviewed to determine if the move should be permanent while he serves out his sentence, TMZ said.
Knight, 53, was sentenced on Oct. 8 after he ran over 55-year-old Compton businessman Terry Carter near a burger stand in January 2015.
According to the Associated Press, Knight had been arguing about his portrayal in the biopic “Straight Outta Compton” with actor and activist Cle Sloan, who was serving as a consultant on the movie at the time, outside of a burger stand in Compton.
After the argument, Knight got in his pickup truck and clipped Sloan as he was leaving, causing serious injury, then sped through the parking lot and hit Carter. He then fled the scene, according to AP.
Knight pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter to avoid murder and attempted murder charges that could have led to a life sentence.
