About 638 Pacific Gas and Electric Company customers in Kern County have been without power since Tuesday evening and are expected to have their services restored by Wednesday afternoon, according to Katie Allen, local marketing and communications manager for PG&E.
Around 7 or 8 p.m. on Tuesday, PG&E enacted its first public safety power shutoff of 2020 to about 172,000 customers throughout the state. Local customers that were impacted by the public safety power shutoff are located in the area of Lebec, around Stallion Springs, Iimon and a nearby area south of Highway 178, according to PG&E’s outage map.
Power is expected to be restored around 2 p.m. today, according to Allen. However, she said that PG&E will be utilizing it’s helicopters and ground crews to assess their infrastructure before reenergizing these areas for safety concerns.
“We have a helicopter that is standing by to immediately get in the air and start patrols (around 2 p.m.),” Allen said.
She said Kern County residents impacted by the outages were first given notices 48 hours ahead of time, 24 hours and an hour before the outages.
A community resource center was set up at the Lebec Post Office on Tuesday and will be open until 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The center is located outdoors, is ADA-accessible, has restrooms, hand-washing stations, device charging, Wi-Fi, bottled water and snacks.
This story will be updated.
