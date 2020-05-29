Local law enforcement agencies are anticipating a protest to be held at Bakersfield Police Department Headquarters tonight around 5 p.m.
Sgt. Nathan McCauley said BPD received several notifications of a planned demonstration at its headquarters. Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood is was aware of a potential protest.
“People in this country have the right to protest — as long as it’s peaceful and there aren’t any laws being broken — it’s their constitutional right,” Youngblood said.
The suspected demonstration comes as multiple protests have broken out across the country in response to the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.
On Friday, BPD’s Chief of Police Greg Terry issued a statement regarding Floyd’s killing and condemned the involved officers' actions.
“The death of Mr. George Floyd in Minneapolis is horrific. The actions by the police officers in this video is inexcusable,” Terry said. “I unequivocally condemn what they did. I believe the (Minneapolis) mayor, chief of police and prosecuting attorney are doing the right thing by conducting a criminal investigation.
“The behaviors of these officers does not meet my expectations of any police officer in our country. Police officers have a legal, moral, and ethical obligation to use only proper methods of arrest.”
Additionally, Terry said that after seeing the video of Floyd’s killing, he made sure it was made clear to all BPD officers that it was unacceptable.
“While our officers have already been well trained in this area, upon seeing the Minneapolis video I immediately directed that our training staff review this incident with every Bakersfield police officer for a clear understanding that such actions are not acceptable in our society,” Terry said.
McCauley said that BPD respects and “wants to uphold” community members’ rights to free speech, peaceful demonstration, and the opportunity to “petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
He also said that BPD has specific protocols in place when responding to large demonstrations.
“When a large protest or demonstration event is planned, we ensure that we have a plan in place to help ensure that order is maintained and the lives and property of our community members are protected,” McCauley said.
BPD has a Civil Disturbance Team that's trained in techniques to help maintain order and deescalate protest events that may become hostile, according to McCauley.
On Friday, Derek Chauvin — the Minneapolis police officer who was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck before he died — was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter by Hennepin County, Minnesota attorney Mike Freeman.
