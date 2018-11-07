Further investigation has been requested by the District Attorney's office after police sought charges against the parents of a 19-month-old who died from blunt force trauma.
On Sept. 26, homicide detectives submitted a criminal complaint to the DA's office seeking charges against Billy Webb Jr., 31, and Tashe Gregory, 20, the parents of A-Mylah Whitfield, "for their participation in the death of Whitfield and related child abuse offenses," police said.
The investigation revealed that Webb and Gregory neglected the medical needs of A-Mylah prior to her death, according to police. During the investigation, other children in the care of Webb and Gregory were placed into protective custody.
A-Mylah was brought unresponsive to Adventist Health Bakersfield Aug. 24, and the next day transferred to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, where she died.
The coroner's office Tuesday ruled her death a homicide.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Littlefield at 326-3558 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
