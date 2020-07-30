The Kern County Probation Department’s High Risk Offender Unit arrested two men Wednesday after conducting a probation search in the 300 block of Wilson Avenue.
Adam Paquette, 41, and Michael Gentry, 42, were arrested on drug sale related offenses, the probation department said in a news release. Paquette was also arrested for an active felony warrant.
Both were on active post release community supervision.
During a probation search, officers located a large amount of money as well as a large amount of suspected fentanyl pills, about 295 grams of suspected methamphetamine and approximately 286 grams of suspected heroin.
