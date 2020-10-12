The Kern County Probation Department made five suspected felony arrests on Saturday following probation home calls in the metro Bakersfield area.
In a news release, the department said officers conducted 66 home calls, seized four firearms, 231.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 24.4 grams of suspected heroin. The arrests were made for probation violations as well as new charges for drug, gang and firearm related offenses.
The operation focused on home calls at the residences of individuals on post-release community supervision, mandatory supervision and felony probation.