Officers assigned to the Kern County Probation Department’s High-Risk Offender Unit arrested two people Monday following a probation search in the 5900 block of Wright Avenue.
Justin Greenan, 32, who's on active post-release community supervision, fled from officers and was apprehended after a short pursuit on suspicion of active felony warrants, resisting arrest and various weapons and drug related charges.
Officers searched Greenan and his car, finding a loaded firearm, large amount of live ammunition, suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the probation department.
Paula Worsham, 22, was also contacted during the home call and arrested for active felony warrants, according to the probation department.
