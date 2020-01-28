The Kern County Probation Department arrested a man on suspicion of illegal firearm possession and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of sales.
Troy Wayne Reiss was arrested Monday following a probation search in the 300 block of Belmont Avenue by the probation department’s High Risk Offender Unit, according to a probation news release.
During the search, officers located a short-barrel shotgun, a modified 12-gauge flare gun, live ammunition, more than $1,300 in cash and suspected methamphetamine, the probation department said.
