The Kern County Probation Department’s High-Risk Offender Unit arrested a man on Wednesday after conducting a home call in the 300 block of Petrol Road.
Tanner Towle, 27, was arrested by officers after they located suspected heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl and a loaded firearm, according to the probation department.
He was arrested for drug and firearm related offenses, as well as a probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.