The Kern County Probation Department arrested a man Monday on suspicion of weapon and drug related charges in addition to his three active felony warrants.
Lawrence Appodaca, 39, was arrested after officers assigned to the Kern County Probation Department's Post Release Community Supervision Unit conducted a home call in the 1300 block of Owens Street in Bakersfield.
Officers located a loaded .9mm firearm, about 74.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a small plastic bindle of suspected heroin and a large amount of U.S. currency, according to the probation department.
