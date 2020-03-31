The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced new measures on Tuesday to increase both capacity and physical space at the state’s prisons, according to a release by CDCR.
CDCR plans to parole eligible inmates who have 60 days or less to serve on their sentences and are not serving time for a violent crime, a sex offense or domestic violence, according to CDCR. CDCR will also begin to maximize open spaces in the prisons to increase capacity and inmate movement options.
“We do not take these new measures lightly. Our first commitment at CDCR is ensuring safety of our staff, of the incarcerated population, of others inside our institutions and of the community at large,” said CDCR secretary Ralph Diaz. “However, in the face of a global pandemic, we must consider the risk of COVID-19 infection as a grave threat to safety, too.”
(1) comment
"We have 15 cases, in a few days we will have zero" - Village Idiot
"its air tight. Its contained" - Village Idiots co worker
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.