A 5-year-old boy that was declared missing by the Bakersfield Police Department on June 12 has been located in Idaho, BPD said in a news release.
Damien Ruiz was located in Weiser, Idaho by the Weiser Police Department. He was unharmed and was taken into protective custody, according to BPD.
Ruiz was located with Patricia Crocker, Ruiz’s care provider, according to Sgt. Nathan McCauley. BPD developed information as to where the Ruiz might be and asked the Weiser Police Department to check the location, McCauley said.
