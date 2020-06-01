A prayer vigil will be held tonight at the Liberty Bell in downtown Bakersfield at 5 p.m., according to Pastor Angelo Frazier, of RiverLakes Community Church.
Frazier organized the vigil in an effort to “call the community together.”
“I think we’re all feeling this and there is a sense of hopelessness and I think all we can do is pray,” Frazier said. “Pray for Minnesota. Pray for the Floyd family.”
Frazier said the vigil is not intended to be political and is open to people of all religious faiths. It's supposed to last about one hour and will feature various prayers from community members.
“I think it's a good time to say, ‘Let’s pray,’” Frazier said. “We will pray for the protestors.”
Frazier said he attended local protests over the weekend, as people demonstrated against police brutality, racism in society and the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis. The local demonstrations were part of a number of protests that sprung up throughout the country following Floyd's death.
Frazier said he attended in an effort to keep peace between law enforcement and demonstrators.
“We can deal with our problems in a civil matter,” Frazier said. “I’ve been here for 30 years and this is my community too, and hopefully this will encourage others to do this other places.”
