Adventist Health Bakersfield will be hosting a socially distanced prayer vigil on Sunday evening in honor of healthcare heroes.
According to a news release, the vigil will take place at 8:05 p.m. in the hospital’s parking lot. Drivers to enter using the driveway on the south side of 26th Street, across from the Kaiser-Permanente office building at Chester Avenue and 26th Street.
Overflow parking can go to the lot at the Adventist Health AIS Cancer Center directly across the street from the main hospital.
The news release states that participants can pray from their cars and around the hospital's campus.
(1) comment
Now that's putting prayer to good use. I just watched a piece about 3 doctors who died from the Trump virus. What a wasteful tragedy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.