Police are investigating the discovery of possible human remains in a southwest Bakersfield backyard Wednesday morning.
The remains were found in the backyard of a residence in the 6200 block of Hathaway Avenue, police spokesman Sgt. Brian Holcombe said. The department received a call regarding the discovery shortly after 7:30 a.m.
Holcombe said coroner's officials and BPD investigators are at the scene determining whether the remains are actually human.
The 6200 block of Hathaway Avenue is west of Ashe Road and north of Taft Highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.