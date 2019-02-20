The downtown Justice building is currently being evacuated due to a possible gas leak, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.
Bakersfield Fire Department crews showed up at the building, located at 1215 Truxtun Ave., at around 4 p.m.
This article will be updated when more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.