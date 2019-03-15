Police shot and wounded two people suspected of robbing a restaurant in south Bakersfield Thursday evening.
At 9:05 p.m., an officer patrolling the 700 block of Planz Road saw an armed robbery taking place at La Villa restaurant, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release.
Moments later, a shooting occurred to the front of the business, the release said. The suspects fled, and people at the restaurant confirmed it had just been robbed by two people armed with guns.
Around 9:30 p.m., two people matching the suspects' description arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, according to the release. Officers detained them. Their injuries are described as moderate and don't appear to be life-threatening.
The officer who fired his weapon has been placed on routine administrative leave pending review by the department's Critical Incident Review Board.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
