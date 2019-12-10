The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a man and a woman suspected of shoplifting items from Famous Footwear on Gosford Road on Sept. 23.
The suspects are described as:
1. Hispanic woman, mid 20s, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 120 pounds, brown hair, wearing a gray Vans T-shirt, black jeans and black Vans shoes
2. Black male, 20 to 30 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, mustache and goatee, wearing a black Air Jordan cap, white T-shirt and blue jeans
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Officer Peck at 326-3388 or the BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.