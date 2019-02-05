A woman is wanted in connection with multiple incidents of prowling at the rental office of a west Bakersfield apartment complex, police said.
The incidents occurred December and January in the 8400 block of White Rock Drive, police said.
Police released a surveillance image of the suspect and described her as Hispanic or black, 20 to 30 years old with a medium build. She wore a black hooded sweatshirt with a white "Nike" emblem.
Anyone with information regarding her identity is asked to call Detective Bildt at 326-3561 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
