A man threatened to shoot an employee of a Ming Avenue store during a robbery last month, police said.
The suspect entered Work World at 2626 Ming Ave. on Oct. 23 and selected several items, according to police. He tried to leave without paying and, when confronted, threatened to shoot the employee who confronted him. No gun was seen.
The man fled the business with the stolen items and was last seen heading east on Ming, according to police. He's described as 20 to 30 years old, 5-foot-5, about 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, with a cross tattoo below his right eye.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Rob Robles at at 326-3953 or the Bakersfield Police Department at at 327-7111.
