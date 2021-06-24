Police shoot suspect dead on Highway 99 after high speed chase

A fatal officer-involved shooting occurred on Highway 99 Thursday morning after officers of the Bakersfield Police Department were led on a high-speed chase, the department said in a news release.
The release said officers tried to stop a red Chevrolet Avalanche at 4:21 a.m. near the intersection of Fremont Street and Bradley Avenue before the driver failed to yield.
A pursuit began, and the driver traveled south on Highway 99, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour, BPD said in the release.
When the driver attempted to exit the highway at Houghton Road, he crashed with a tree, according to BPD.
Three men left the vehicle and fled on foot, the release said. One of the men held a shotgun and ran into the lanes. At this point, BPD says an officer discharged his firearm, striking the suspect.
Officers provided medical aid, but the suspect was declared deceased at the scene, according to the release.
The second man was taken into custody without incident, while the third suspect was located in a nearby corn field at 9:25 a.m., BPD said.
The release said suspected catalytic converters and burglary tools were located in the suspects' vehicle.
The shooting is under investigation. The involved officer was equipped with a body camera.
The identities of the suspects will be released at a later date, BPD said.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.