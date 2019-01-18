An 11-year-old girl went missing Thursday night in California City and search teams that include dogs are scouring a desert area north of Mendiburu Road, according to police.
The child, identified only as Riley, is described as 4 feet tall, 80 pounds, short blond hair, blue eyes and was wearing a puffy pink coat, jeans and tan boots, according to the California City Police Department. She was last seen in the desert between California City High School and the airport.
Riley may be trying to reach Highway 14 to get to Lancaster, police said.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or California City police at 760-373-8606.
