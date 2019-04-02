The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man suspected of assaulting someone outside of a bar last month.
The department said on March 18 at around 1 a.m., a man was assaulted by another man outside of the Sports and Spirits Sports Bar located in the 6600 block of Ming Avenue, sustaining major bodily injury.
The suspect has been described as being Hispanic and in his late 20s or early 30s. He’s six feet tall with short brown hair, brown eyes and a beard, last seen wearing a green V-neck t-shirt.
Anyone with information about the location of the suspect is urged to call the police at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.