A man charged with sexual battery and multiple counts of kidnapping and false imprisonment while posing as an Uber and Lyft driver had been investigated by law enforcement dating back to 2017, according to a newly available Bakersfield Police Department report filed in Kern County Superior Court.
Nassef Ragheb, 48, has pleaded not guilty, and is next due in court April 20.
On Sept. 3, 2017, BPD contacted Ragheb at the Brix Lounge after receiving allegations that he was posing as an Uber driver, attempting to lure intoxicated women, according to the police report filed in court. Ragheb admitted to officers that he was neither working for Uber nor Lyft, police wrote in the report.
Ragheb was arrested Feb. 7 following a BPD investigation in which police said Ragheb was the man on home surveillance footage in a woman’s backyard on Feb 1. The woman informed BPD that she had taken a Lyft home from the Padre Hotel earlier and later identified Ragheb as her driver through a suspect line up, according to the BPD report. BPD said the suspect vehicle on home surveillance footage was the same vehicle that she believed to be her Lyft driver’s.
According to the BPD, alleged victims in previous incidents identified Ragheb as the suspect through photographic lineups.
On March 5, 2019, Ragheb allegedly posed as a Lyft driver and after giving a woman a ride home, he pulled the victim close to him and forcibly kissed her, according to the BPD report. The victim stated that she was held by Ragheb for more than 40 seconds against her will, the BPD report said.
On May, 6, 2019, Ragheb allegedly posed as an Uber driver, drove a woman in the opposite direction of her residence and stopped in a dark parking lot, according to the police report.
The woman screamed for Ragheb to let her out of the vehicle and pulled on the passenger door handle, which was locked. After screaming and striking her elbow on the passenger window, the passenger door opened and she fell to her hands and knees as the vehicle sped off, she told police, the report said.
